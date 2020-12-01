Home

Dorothy Fay. (Fay) TROUGHTON

Dorothy Fay. (Fay) TROUGHTON Notice
TROUGHTON, Dorothy Fay. (Fay) On Wednesday, 25th November 2020, sadly our beautiful "mum" passed away peacefully aged 88. Dearly loved Mother to David, Sam, Kylie, Jack and George, special Mother in law to Margaret, Murray and Myn and treasured Nana to Roxy, Kent, Guy, Cassie, Georgia, Tyrone and longtime pal of the late Bill Troughton. "Friend to Many". A private service was held on Saturday at the Rosa Chapel, Matamata. All communications to P.O.Box 99, Matamata.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Dec. 1, 2020
