Dorothy Jean KERR-McLOUGHLIN

Dorothy Jean KERR-McLOUGHLIN Notice
KERR-McLOUGHLIN, Dorothy Jean. Sadly, Jean passed away on 2 March 2020. Born on 1 June 1931, the daughter of Cyril and Dorothy Kerr and sister to Rae. Loving wife to John. Devoted and loving mother to Sheryll, Rachel, Miles and Leighton Stichbury. Special Nan to Melissa, Bianca and Aiyana, and great grandmother to Tangaroa, Lucca, Hayze, Hiamo and Tuahu. At Peace. In our memories forever. Service to be held 7 March, 1.30pm at Charlemange Lodge, 2 Loop Road, Te Puna. Hope Family Funeral Services
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Mar. 6, 2020
