Home

POWERED BY

Services
Legacy Funerals
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 3173
(07) 543 4780
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy GORDON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Joy (Missen) GORDON

Add a Memory
Dorothy Joy (Missen) GORDON Notice
GORDON, Dorothy Joy (nee Missen). Formerly of Taihape. Passed away peacefully at Bob Owens, Bethlehem, on 26 September 2020 in her 93rd year. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Hamish and Isobel, Fraser and Shona, Shona and David, Ross and Louisa, Fiona and Terry, Heughan and Carol. Adored by her 18 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. The kindness and compassion of the Bob Owens staff has been sincerely appreciated. Funeral details to follow. Communications to the Gordon family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -