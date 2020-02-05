Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tauranga Funeral Services
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-576 7941
Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Tauranga Park
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy LYNDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Rita LYNDS

Add a Memory
Dorothy Rita LYNDS Notice
LYNDS, Dorothy Rita. Dorothy passed away peacefully in the loving care of Te Puke Country Lodge on Saturday 1 February 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late John Lynds. Loved mother of Shirley and Martin Mortara of Kanwal, Leslie, and the late Caralyn, Gilbert, Trevor and Julie-Anne of Christchurch, Dennis and Donna, Diane and Barry Gregory of Townsville. Grandmother to 12 grandchildren, great grandmother to 13 great grandchildren. A service for Dorothy will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road Tauranga on Friday 7 February at 2:00pm. All communications to the Lynds Family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -