Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas CARTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Altham. (Doug CARTER

Add a Memory
Douglas Altham. (Doug CARTER Notice
CARTER, Douglas Altham. (Doug) Peacefully on 27th June, 2020; in his 94th year. Dearly loved husband of Dorothy for 69 years. Loved father and father-in- law of Colin and Michelle, Michael and Jenny, Sue and Ray Morris. Grandpa of Sophia and Nicholas; Ben, Richard and Sam; Ryan and Joshua. Great-grandfather of Millen, Fizzy, Daniel and Matthew. In accordance with Doug's wishes, a private family service will be held. Messages to: 121 Pacific View Drive, Whangamata 3620.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -