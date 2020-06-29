|
CARTER, Douglas Altham. (Doug) Peacefully on 27th June, 2020; in his 94th year. Dearly loved husband of Dorothy for 69 years. Loved father and father-in- law of Colin and Michelle, Michael and Jenny, Sue and Ray Morris. Grandpa of Sophia and Nicholas; Ben, Richard and Sam; Ryan and Joshua. Great-grandfather of Millen, Fizzy, Daniel and Matthew. In accordance with Doug's wishes, a private family service will be held. Messages to: 121 Pacific View Drive, Whangamata 3620.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 29, 2020