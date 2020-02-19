Home

Douglas Arthur (Doug) PRICE

PRICE, Douglas Arthur (Doug). Passed away after a brief illness, 16 February 2020, aged 70. Dearly loved husband of Carol. Much loved father and father in law of Margaret and Alister, Malcolm and Tuay, Chris and Brooke. Devoted Poppa of 9 grandchildren. A celebration of Doug's life will be held at 1pm on Friday, February 21 at Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at CHT Bernadette for their love and care. In lieu of flowers, donations to Waipuna Hospice would be welcome and may be left at the service.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Feb. 19, 2020
