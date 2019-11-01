|
RAY, Douglas Michael. (Doug). Born 5/10/1933, passed away peacefully at Athenree Lifecare on 30/10/2019 surrounded by his loved ones. Darling husband of 58 years to Betty. Much loved father of baby Mary (deceased), Andrew and partner Raewyn, Debra and husband Warren. Beloved grandfather of Chelsea, Ashton, Keegan, and Gemma. A service for Doug will be held at St Pius X, Beach Road, Katikati, on Monday 4th November at 11.30am followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Alzheimer's Society, either online at bit.ly/dmray3010, or can be left at the service. Sincere thanks for the exceptional love and care to Doug during his time at Athenree Lifecare, and the kindness to family during his last days.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 1, 2019