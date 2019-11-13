|
|
SADD, Douglas Philip. NZ 432048 AC2 Sadd Passed away peacefully on 10th November 2019 at Acacia Park Resthome with family by his side aged 97. Loved husband of Joyce, father of John Christine and Marilyn. Grandad to Lisa-joy, Luke, Rebecca, Rachael, Nina, Holly, Matiu and Geraldine, Great grandad to 15 children. God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be- so he put his arms around you and whispered come to me. A private Cremation has been held. A farewell afternooon tea is on Sat 16th 1pm at 37 Coppelia Ave Omokoroa Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 13, 2019