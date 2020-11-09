|
MACOWN, Douglas Ross (Ross). Passed away at The Avenues Care Home Tauranga on 7 November 2020 in his 92nd year. Adored husband of the late Pam. Loved Father and father in law of Keith, Glenn, Gae, Joanne, Adjani and their families. Sincere thanks to the staff at The Avenues Care Home for their special care of Ross. Please consider donations to the Neurological Foundation . A service for Ross will be held at Woodhill, 167 Grange Road Tauranga, Thursday 12 November 2020 at 1.30pm followed by private cremation.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 9, 2020