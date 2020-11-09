Home

POWERED BY

Services
Legacy Funerals
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 3173
(07) 543 4780
Service
Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Woodhill
167 Grange Road
Tauranga
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas MACOWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Ross (Ross) MACOWN

Add a Memory
Douglas Ross (Ross) MACOWN Notice
MACOWN, Douglas Ross (Ross). Passed away at The Avenues Care Home Tauranga on 7 November 2020 in his 92nd year. Adored husband of the late Pam. Loved Father and father in law of Keith, Glenn, Gae, Joanne, Adjani and their families. Sincere thanks to the staff at The Avenues Care Home for their special care of Ross. Please consider donations to the Neurological Foundation . A service for Ross will be held at Woodhill, 167 Grange Road Tauranga, Thursday 12 November 2020 at 1.30pm followed by private cremation.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -