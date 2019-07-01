Home

Dudley Athol JAMIESON

Dudley Athol JAMIESON Notice
JAMIESON, Dudley Athol. On June 28th 2019 at home in Waihi Beach. Aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Trish. Much loved father and father in- law of Simon and Jo, and Hamish and Nicki. Loved poppa of Lucy, Nick, Tom, Alex, and Zoe. A service to celebrate Dudley's life will be held at Waihi Beach RSA, Beach Road, Waihi Beach tomorrow, Friday July 5th at 1pm to be follwed by private cremation. Communications to the Jamieson family, C/- PO Box 108 Waihi 3610.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 1, 2019
Print Obituary
