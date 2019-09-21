|
SALISBURY, Dulcie Jean. On 19 September 2019, at home surrounded by her family, Dulcie passed away peacefully at the age of 94. Loving wife of 70 years to Ron. Dearest mum to Caroline, Dellmarie and Nikola; and Alan and Carol. Treasured grandma to Jeremy, Natasha and Grant, Rachael, Matt, Nikolina and Jim, Tanja and Bruno, Niko, Mark and Anne. Special great grandma to Amelia, Erik, Ayden, Josh, Leo, Dominik, Emili, Abby, Brianna and James. Dulcie is with us at home and all are welcome to visit. Dulcie's funeral will be held on Monday 23 September 2019 at 2pm at the Wesley Methodist Church, 100 13th Avenue Tauranga. All welcome. Communications to the Salisbury family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga. Dulcie - your kindness and grace has touched us all.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 21, 2019