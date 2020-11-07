|
PIETERS, Edith Doreen, (DOREEN) Peacefully at Bethlehem Views in Tauranga on Wednesday 4th November 2020 aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jan. Much loved mother and mother in law of Hendrik and Beverley, and Judith and William. Treasured nana of Aaron and Nicole, Simon and Raewyn, Lance and Adrianna, Louise and Devon, and Sonya and Mark. Great nana of Sofia. A service for Doreen will be held at Te Puke Methodist Church, 2 Oroua Street Te Puke, on Wednesday 11th November at 1pm. Private interment to follow. Messages to the Pieters family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 7, 2020