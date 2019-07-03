Home

POWERED BY

Services
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
0800 141 568
Resources
More Obituaries for Edmund McCUTCHEON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edmund Robert (Eddie) McCUTCHEON

Add a Memory
Edmund Robert (Eddie) McCUTCHEON Notice
McCUTCHEON, Edmund Robert (Eddie). (Service No 5922275, Pvt/Cmt, WWCTR "Freedom of the City of New Plymouth") Passed peacefully at Jean Sandel Retirement Village on Saturday 29th June 2019, aged 87 years.Dearly loved husband of the late Louise. Eldest son of Pearl. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Dawn and Max (dec) Charles, Brian (dec) and Doris (dec), Ivan and Pat, Peter, Joy and Colin (dec) Lister, and Yvonne Moody. All messages may be sent to "The McCutcheon Family", c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A service for Eddie will be held at The Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth on Wednesday 3rd July 2019, at 11:00am, followed by interment at Awanui Cemetery, at 1:30pm.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.