Elliotts Memorial (Rosebank chapel)
25 Ninth Ave
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 07578 3338
Edna BURNS

Edna BURNS Notice
BURNS, Edna. Passed away peacefully at Tauranga Hospital on 12 February 2020. Adored wife of Tom for 64 years. Much loved Mother and mother in law of Stewart and Donna, Leslea and Martin, and the late Heather. Treasured Nana of Emily, Kate, Liam, Kylie, Brodie, Gracie, and Cooper. A celebration of Edna's life will be held at Wesley Methodist Church, 100 Thirteenth Avenue Tauranga, on Monday 17 February 2020 at 11.00am followed by a private burial.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Feb. 15, 2020
