|
|
LEADER, Edna Joan (nee Gurney) RN. 31/03/1930 - 29/03/2020 Beloved wife of the late Thomas (Tom) William Leader. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Sue, Kathy and John, Rod and Rosemary. Loving grandmother of Danica, Keziah and Evanni McGovern, Tom, Gwen and Ross Leader. The last of her English generation, Edna was the daughter of Rose and George Gurney, sister of Vera, Meg, Edward, Gwen, Ken and Roy Gurney. Aunt of Malcolm and the late Sandra, Sylvia and the late Janet, Jackie and Kathleen, Kendra (USA) and the late Pamela, Karen and Vivienne. Aunt of Canadians Kirk, Rand, Chris, Ross and Cathy Sisson, Sabina, Bobby and the late Tommy Leader. Lifelong friend of Roma Thiessen and Doreen Tomkins both now of Canada, ex England. Loyal, caring friend of many people worldwide. Tirelessly nurturing, with unconditional love for us all. Edna knew what mattered. It is on the darkest nights that the stars shine brightest. Shine on Mum. Family contact - 17 Seventeenth Avenue, Tauranga South, Tauranga 3112.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Apr. 4, 2020