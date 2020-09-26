Home

LYNER, Edna Mollie (Mollie). Peacefully in Tauranga on Thursday 24th September 2020 aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Tony. Much loved mother and mother in law of Michael and Nancy, and Peter and Catherine. Treasured nana of her 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. A service for Mollie will be held at the Hillsdene Chapel, 143 13th Avenue Tauranga on Wednesday 30th September at 10:30am. Messages to the Lyner family c/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 26, 2020
