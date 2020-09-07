Home

Elliotts Memorial (Rosebank chapel)
25 Ninth Ave
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 07578 3338
Rosary
Monday, Sep. 7, 2020
7:00 p.m.
St Pius X Catholic Church
Beach Road
Katikati
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 8, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Pius X Catholic Church
Beach Road
Katikati
Edwin Joseph RUEGG Notice
RUEGG, Edwin Joseph. Died peacefully, on 3 September in Waikato Hospital, after a brief battle with pneumonia. Aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Mary for 55 years. Loving Father and Father in law to Michael and Tracy, the late Theresa, John and Trudy, the late Tanya, Angela and Rob. Loved Grandad to 12 grandchildren. Rosary will be held at St Pius X Catholic Church, Beach Road, Katikati at 7pm on Monday 7th (Today). Requiem Mass is at 11am on Tuesday 8th September 2020 also at St Pius X, followed by private cremation. Special thanks to the staff at Hetherington House, Waihi for your love and care of our parents for the last 3 years.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 7, 2020
