FROST, EILEEN HERBERTA Peacefully in Tauranga on Saturday 19th September 2020 aged 96 years. Dearly loved and cherished wife of Albert for 74 years. Much loved mother and mother in law of Ian and Samia, Dale and Stephen Leighton, and Jill and Phil Lewis. Most dearly treasured and loved granny of Jenny. Great granny of Ethan and Atalia. A service for Eileen will be held on Tuesday 22nd September at 11am, at the Hillsdene Chapel 143 13th Avenue Tauranga, followed by interment at Pyes Pa Memorial Park Cemetery, 403 Pyes Pa Road Tauranga. Messages to the Frost family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 21, 2020