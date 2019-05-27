PRIME, Eileen Lillian. Passed away peacefully at home on May 22, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Phil. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Vicki and Lance, Wayne and Anne, Noel and Nola, Carol and Eric, Dale and Des. Much loved and missed by all her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Special thanks to the carers of HealthCare NZ for their loving care. "She will be sadly missed and forever in our hearts. She touched the hearts of many people and made many friends. Walk with us every day mum and look down from heaven. You will always be loved by each and every one of us." Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 27, 2019