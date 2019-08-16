Home

Eileen Mabel (formerly White) BROUGH

Eileen Mabel (formerly White) BROUGH Notice
BROUGH, Eileen Mabel (formerly White). Peacefully passed away 14 August 2019, aged 88. Dearly loved wife of the late Tom. Much loved mother and mother in law of Michael and Denise, Suzanne, Paul, Jenny, Mark, David, Peter and Deb. Treasured Nan to 22 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. A service to celebrate Eileen's life will be held at the Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Monday 19 August at 11am. Messages to Eileen's family, c/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 16, 2019
