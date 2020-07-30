|
CHRISP, Elizabeth Ann (Bet). Passed peacefully early Tuesday morning. Beloved wife of Tony, Mother of Stuart, Duncan and Kirsty, Grandmother of Matthew, Aana, Ben, Nick, Alice and Angus. A memorial service for Bet will be held at Legacy Gardens, 53 Te Okuroa Drive, Papamoa, on Monday 3 August at 2pm. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Waipuna Hospice, Tauranga. All communication to the Chrisp family c/- PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 30, 2020