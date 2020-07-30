Home

Legacy Funerals
53 Te Okuroa Drive
Papamoa, Bay of Plenty 3118
(07) 543 4780
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 3, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Legacy Funerals
53 Te Okuroa Drive
Papamoa, Bay of Plenty 3118
Elizabeth Ann (Bet) CHRISP

Elizabeth Ann (Bet) CHRISP Notice
CHRISP, Elizabeth Ann (Bet). Passed peacefully early Tuesday morning. Beloved wife of Tony, Mother of Stuart, Duncan and Kirsty, Grandmother of Matthew, Aana, Ben, Nick, Alice and Angus. A memorial service for Bet will be held at Legacy Gardens, 53 Te Okuroa Drive, Papamoa, on Monday 3 August at 2pm. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Waipuna Hospice, Tauranga. All communication to the Chrisp family c/- PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 30, 2020
