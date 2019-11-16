|
|
WARD, Elizabeth Ann (Ann). Born 17th November 1960. Ann passed away at home on 13th November 2019 after a hell of a fight with cancer. Ann was a much-loved mother of Mark, Kelly and Luke, Sarah and Ryan, and Cory. Nannie to Dustin and Millie. Daughter of Gordon and Shirley. Sister to Susan and Peter, and Robert. Aunty of Courtney and Scott, Tyler, and Felix. Ann was a loving mother and a dedicated nurse who will be sorely missed. Her service will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Rd, Tauranga on Wednesday 20th November at 2.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to the Cancer Society at waikato-bop.cancernz.org.nz. Communications to the Ward family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 16, 2019