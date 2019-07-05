|
BROOKING, Elizabeth Annette. 9/7/1954 - 30/6/2019 Peacefully at her home, Pyes Pa Tauranga. Dearly loved youngest daughter of Dudley (deceased) and Zoe Brooking. Treasured sister and sister-in-law of Steuart (Wairoa HB), Alison and Tony Thornburrow (Tauranga), Jill Brooking and John Allpress (Auckland). Loved aunt of David and Chere, Geoff and Blair, Michael and Mark and their partners. Great aunt of Dylan, Mikayla, Annabel and Liam. Our sincere thanks to Heather and her team at SILC Pyes Pa Rd, for their loving care over the past three and a half years. Thanks also to the Waipuna Hospice nurses, for their care and support. Donations to Waipuna Hospice, PO Box 16299 Bethlehem Tauranga 3147 would be appreciated. A private service has been held. Communication to the Brooking Family, c/- PO Box 3014 Greerton Tauranga 3142.
