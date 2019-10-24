Home

BAIN, Elizabeth (Bett). Passed away at Tauranga hospital 23 October 2019. Dearly loved wife of Graeme. Very much loved Mum to Peter and Paul, and Mum-in-law to Rachael and Shona. Cherished Nana to Sara, Lisa, Emily, Grace and James and great Nana to Layla, Taye and Patrick. Special thanks to all the caring Nurses/ Doctors at Tauranga hospital who gave her the best of care possible. Very special thanks go to staff at Bob Owen's Rest Home in Bethlehem. A funeral service to celebrate her life will be held on Monday 28 October at 2pm at St Mary Immaculate Church, corner of Elizabeth St and Cameron Road, Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 24, 2019
