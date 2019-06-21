|
FORBES, Elizabeth Jane. Passed peacefully away at Te Puke Country Lodge on Tuesday 18th June aged 105. Loved Wife of the late Alexander, Loved Mother and Mother in Law of Ken and Pat, Eric (Dec) and Merle. A Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Great Great Grandmother. As I take my final Journey To a place that I'll call home I cannot take you with me For I must go alone. Thankyou to the staff of Te Puke Country Lodge for their loving care of Elizabeth over the last 6 years. Rest in peace. As per Elizabeth's wishes a private cremation has taken place.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 21, 2019