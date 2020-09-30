|
|
GRIFFIN, Elizabeth Jean (Liz). 30 July 1939 - 23 September 2020. Sadly last Wednesday morning, we lost our beautiful matriarch, our mum, our gran, our Lizzie. She passed away peacefully, with Paul and Chloe each holding a hand. Liz was the dearly loved wife of the late Ron Griffin. She was the much loved mum of Sarah, Paul and David, and the much loved mother-in-law of Laurie, Rachel and Gerardine. Her biggest role, super gran of Chloe, Alyssa, Caleb and Cooper. Rest in peace beautiful lady. Forever in out hearts. A private cremation has been held, as per Liz's wishes. A celebration of Liz's life is to follow at a later date. All communications to Sarah Johnson, 21 Hayes Ave, Tauranga 3112.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 30, 2020