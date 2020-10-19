Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 23, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Holy Trinity
215 Devonport Road
Tauranga
Elizabeth May (nee Dillon) (Beth) WATSON


1940 - 2020
Elizabeth May (nee Dillon) (Beth) WATSON Notice
WATSON, Elizabeth May (Beth) (nee Dillon) 4th August 1940 - 17th October 2020 Mum went to be with her Lord on Saturday after an incredibly brave battle, surrounded by her loving family. Adored wife of the late Bill. Much loved Mum, Grandma and Great Grandma of Peter and Linda Savage, Shelley Penhey and Glen Solomon, Jo and Richard Dey, Steve Savage and Debra Harper, Peter and Janice Watson, and their families. A service to celebrate Mum's life will be held at 1pm on Friday 23rd October at Holy Trinity, 215 Devonport Road, Tauranga. Please wear bright colours. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Magnolia Wing, Radius Matua for their love and care. In lieu of flowers, donations to Waipuna Hospice would be welcome.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 19, 2020
