Dr Elizabeth Thomas KURUVILLA

KURUVILLA, Dr Elizabeth Thomas. Passed away peacefully 20th May with her family by her side. Sweet rest mumma the most talented doctor who delivered so many sparkles into this world, now, leave us knowing that you are welcomed into a peaceful existence with god to shine and sparkle again . With special thanks to Waipuna tauranga and nurse Maude hospice Christchurch for the incredible care A private funeral has been held with her loving family with thanks to Lamb and Hayward of Christchurch with Tom and Janet Jack,Ben and Kim and Rebecca and John
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 23, 2019
