MITCHELL, Elsie Albertina. (nee Litschi) 12/10/1934-25/12/2019 Passed peacefully after a long illness. Loved wife of the late Lionel Thomas Mitchell. Loved mother of Karen, Joan, David, Ian and the late Graham. Much loved grandmother and great grandmother. "Fly free now mum". A service to celebrate Elsie's life will be will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga, on Saturday 28 December at 10:30am. Communications to the Mitchell Family c/- P.O. Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Dec. 27, 2019