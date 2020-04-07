|
HOCKLY, Elwin Arnold. Aged 74 years. Peacefully at home on 4th April 2020. Dearly loved husband of Lois for 49 years. Loved father and father-in- law of Michelle and Andrew McPherson (Te Awamutu), Angela and Peter Bhandal (Hamilton), Deborah and Murray White (Hamilton). Loved Poppa of Callum, Liam and Jacob, Leah, Rebekah, Anna and Eden, Lauren, Cameron and Jake. "You've left us with so many wonderful memories, especially our last family holiday". Elwin's service will be held at a later date. Communications to Unit 2, 10 Mere Road, Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Apr. 7, 2020