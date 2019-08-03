Home

WORDSWORTH, Enid Frances, QSM. On July 13, 2019 at Cedar Manor, Tauranga, aged 93 years. Loved wife of the late Ian, loved mother and mother-in- law of Sandra and the late Bill Quayle and Heather and Gary Crombie. Loved nana of her grandchildren and great grand- children. Many thanks to the staff of Cedar Manor for their kindness and care. A service to celebrate Enid's life will be held on 10th August 2019 at 2pm, at the Chapel, Pyes Pa Memorial Park, Tauranga. In lieu of flowers, donations to St Johns Ambulance would be appreciated. Messages to: 237 Sawyers Arms Road, Christchurch 8053.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 3, 2019
