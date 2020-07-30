|
NEILSON, Enid. Peacefully in Tauranga on Tuesday 28th July 2020 aged 97 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Dan. Much loved and admired mother and mother in law of Frank, Leigh and Yvonne, and Ross and Cath. Treasured grandma of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society, PO Box 1081 Tauranga 3144 would be appreciated, and may be left at the venue. A service for Enid will be held at The Hillsdene Chapel, 143 13th Avenue Tauranga on Saturday 1st August at 11am. Messages to the Neilson family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 30, 2020