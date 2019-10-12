|
TAYLOR, Eric Milton. WW2 Serv.No:632269 2NZEF Japan On 11th October 2019 at Te Puke Country Lodge, aged 95 years. Beloved sweetheart of the late Nancy. Much loved father and father in law of Ian and Faye, Jenny and Val Ditchfield, Ross and Christine, and Glynis and Pat Carrington. Adored Grandad of 13 and great Grandad of 22. A celebration of Eric's life will be held at Te Puke Citizens RSA, 179 Jellicoe Street Te Puke on Wednesday October 16th at 11am. In lieu of flowers donations may be left at the service for Te Puke St John Ambulance.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 12, 2019