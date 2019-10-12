Home

Eric William Gibson LEIGHTON

Eric William Gibson LEIGHTON Notice
LEIGHTON, Eric William Gibson. Passed away unexpectedly at his home in Papamoa, aged 89 years. Now with the Lord; from one garden to the next. Dearly loved husband of Hilda, father of Lesley-Anne and Paul Andrew. Grandfather of Jeremy Paul, Annaliese May and Sarah Briony. Great Grandfather of Romeo Tumatauenga and Milani Te Aroha Gwen. Dearly loved brother of Jean Joyce Bushell and Pauline Ann Sutcliffe. The Funeral service will be held at Legacy Gardens 53 Te Okuroa Drive Papamoa, Tauranga, on Thursday 17 October at 1.30pm. Communication to the Leighton Family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 12, 2019
