|
|
GOULD, Eric William. On Friday 25 September 2020, aged 91. Dearly loved father of Pat and George, Chris and Wayne, Kevin (Gouldy), Sandy and Joe; Father to Graeme and Margaret, Mike and Annette, and cherished grandad of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. A celebration of Eric's life will be held at the Olive Tree Cottage, 247 Joyce Rd, Tauranga on Wednesday 30th September at 1:00pm followed by burial at the Pyes Pa Memorial Park Cemetery. Messages to the Gould family C/- PO Box 650, Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 28, 2020