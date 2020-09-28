Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eric GOULD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric William GOULD

Add a Memory
Eric William GOULD Notice
GOULD, Eric William. On Friday 25 September 2020, aged 91. Dearly loved father of Pat and George, Chris and Wayne, Kevin (Gouldy), Sandy and Joe; Father to Graeme and Margaret, Mike and Annette, and cherished grandad of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. A celebration of Eric's life will be held at the Olive Tree Cottage, 247 Joyce Rd, Tauranga on Wednesday 30th September at 1:00pm followed by burial at the Pyes Pa Memorial Park Cemetery. Messages to the Gould family C/- PO Box 650, Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eric's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -