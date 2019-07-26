Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hope Family Funeral Services
4 Keenan Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-543 3151
Resources
More Obituaries for Erica TREBILCO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erica Annabelle (Gordon) TREBILCO

Add a Memory
Erica Annabelle (Gordon) TREBILCO Notice
TREBILCO, Erica Annabelle (nee Gordon). On the 23rd July, aged 71 years old, Erica passed away peacefully at home. Beloved wife of John, treasured mother and grandmother of the late Cherie, Lee-Ann and Michael Trebilco- Daysh, Jenny, David, Brandon and Melissa Caird, Stephen, Haley, Brooke, Georgia and Jesse Trebilco, Kim, Quinn, Leah and Riley Heron. A celebration service for Erica will be held at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 90 Bethlehem Road, Bethlehem on Tuesday 30th July at 10:30 am. This is followed by a burial at Te Aroha Cemetery. Instead of flowers, please donate to Waipuna Hospice. Erica's faith has carried her home.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Erica's passing.
 Back to today's Notices