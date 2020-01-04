|
RUDKIN, Ernest Alfred (Ern). b 7-5-1928 d 1-1-2020 Died peacefully at Oakland Lifecare in Tauranga after a long illness. Loved brother of Gerard (dec), Nola Dorofaeff (dec), Lee (Nathan) White (dec), Nancy Harris (dec), Margaret Reid (dec) and Amy Higgins. Thanks to the staff at Oakland Life Care and Nurse Practitioner Rosemary Minto for their excellent care. A private cremation will be held with a memorial service to follow . Messages to the Rudkin family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Jan. 4, 2020