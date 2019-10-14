|
ATKINS, Ernest Robert (Ernie). Passed away after a short illness on 10th October 2019. Aged 90 years. Adored husband of Natalie for 72 years. Father to Judith-Ann, Norman, Peter and the late Bruce. A private cremation has been held, followed by celebration of life at the Katikati RSA and Citizens Club, Main Road, Katikati, on Thursday 17th October at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Cancer Society either online at bit.ly/ eratkins1010 or left at the service. All communications to Atkins Family, PO Box 13603, Tauranga Central, 3141.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 14, 2019