Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest ATKINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest Robert (Ernie) ATKINS

Add a Memory
Ernest Robert (Ernie) ATKINS Notice
ATKINS, Ernest Robert (Ernie). Passed away after a short illness on 10th October 2019. Aged 90 years. Adored husband of Natalie for 72 years. Father to Judith-Ann, Norman, Peter and the late Bruce. A private cremation has been held, followed by celebration of life at the Katikati RSA and Citizens Club, Main Road, Katikati, on Thursday 17th October at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Cancer Society either online at bit.ly/ eratkins1010 or left at the service. All communications to Atkins Family, PO Box 13603, Tauranga Central, 3141.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernest's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.