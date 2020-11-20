Home

Cotton William & Sons Ltd
29 Beattie St
Feilding , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-323 7062
Service
Monday, Nov. 23, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Errol (Terry) McKAY Notice
McKAY, Errol (Terry) Of Apiti. On November 19, 2020 peacefully at home, aged 77 years. Adored husband of Felicity, much loved dad of Bruce (Perth), Stewart and Sue (Whangarei), Donald and Barb (Katikati), and Kevin and Megan (Gisborne), loved grandad of Melody, Olivia; Courtney, Dion; Alex, and James, former husband of Lillian (Katikati). A service for Terry will be held at William Cotton & Sons Funeral Chapel, 29 Beattie Street, Feilding on Monday November 23, 2020 at 11am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Arohanui Hospice, P O Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441 would be appreciated and may be left at the service. William Cotton & Sons, Feilding, Phone 06 323-7062 www.feildingfunerals.co.nz
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 20, 2020
