MURRAY, Evelyn Ann. (nee Bell) On 25th August 2019 peacefully at Gisborne. Loved wife of the late Ted. Loved mother and mother in law of Richard and Johanna, Pam, the late Janet, and Gavin and Lorraine. Mum's funeral service will be held at Holy Trinity Church, Derby Street, Gisborne at 2pm on Friday 30th August followed by private cremation. All messages may be sent C/- 56 Clifford Street, Gisborne 4010. Evans Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ www.evansfuneral.co.nz
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 28, 2019
