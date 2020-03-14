|
|
|
He pānui tēnei no te whānau pani o te kuia, Fanny Te Amokura Rolleston "Te amorangi ki mua, te hāpai ō ki muri" Tēnei te mihi ki a koutou te whānau ō Tutereinga, ngā mōrehu ō te kore tuohu me te whānau whānui katoa ō te rohe mō ō koutou aroha, manaakitanga, tautoko awhina hoki i te wā pōuri, te tangihanga ō tō mātou wāhine rangatira. We the family of Te Amokura ( Fanny ) Rolleston wish to express our heartfelt and sincere thanks to family and friends for all your love and support during the time of our mums illness and funeral. To our Kaumātua and Kuia, who uphold the mana and tikanga of our tūpuna. To the kaimahi and ringawera who just did the mahi that needed to be done. To mums and our cousins, friends, contacts and associates. For the koha and kai donations. Thank you all so very much. A special thank you to our uncle Kihi, Kiritoha and Ricko for being there for mum and us, and Donna, Kura, Sarah and so many others who helped ease the burden during this difficult time. Please accept this as acknowledgement from us to all of you for your amazing love and support during this sad time. Aroha tino nui ki a koutou katoa Rolleston Whanau.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Mar. 14, 2020