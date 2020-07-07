|
BOYCE, Fay. On Sunday 5 July 2020, at Summerset by the Sea Katikati. Loved wife of the late Gerry Boyce and the late Adriaan Slooten. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Stewart and Jane Boyce (Perth Australia), Linda and Doug King (Tauranga), Kenneth Boyce and Diane Clough (Brisbane Australia). Loved Grandmother of eight grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. A service for Fay will be held at St Columba Presbyterian Church, Otumoetai Rd Tauranga, on Friday 10 July at 11.00am. Communication to the Boyce Family c/- PO Box 3136 Greerton Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 7, 2020