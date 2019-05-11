|
PARTON, Fay Patricia. Passed away peacefully on the 9th of May 2019 at Waipuna Hospice, aged 74 years, with her loving husband Ron, of 50 years at her side. Adored Mum and Mother in Law of Stephen & Arlene, Evan & Jacqui, Murray & Tracey and Tony & Aimee, loved Nana to her 11 grandchildren. She will be treasured always and sadly missed forever. A service for Fay will be held at the Te Puke Golf Club, State Highway 2, Te Puke on Wednesday 15th May 2019 at 2pm. Special thanks to Dr North at Tauranga Hospital, and all the nurses and staff at Waipuna Hospice, whom donations in Fay's memory can be left at her service. All communications to the Parton Family, C/- 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata 3400.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 11, 2019