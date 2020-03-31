|
ANDERSON, Frank Andrew. Passed away peacefully on 29/03/2020. Dearly loved brother brother- in-law of Ramona and the late Watene, James, Ida, Glenise and John, Gina, Michelle and Ian, Bridget, Huia and Murray. Loved uncle to Moana, Marsh, Keri, Joanne, Darren, Paul Bayden, Elizabeth, Andrew, Tau, Tamara, Jessie, Awatea, and Hayden. And a great uncle to many. Gone way too soon. Arohanui Brother. We will all miss you dearly. May the angels be there to meet you x
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Mar. 31, 2020