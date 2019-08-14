|
LEABOURN, Frank. Passed away peacefully on Sunday 11 August 2019 at the Bayview Rest Home, aged 87 years. Beloved husband of Joan (deceased) and loved father of Sharon and Mike, Ross (deceased), Marcelle and Roger, Glyn and Wayne. Adored Poppa to all his grand and great grandchildren. Special thanks to Julie and the team at Bayview. A funeral service for Frank will be held at Woodhill, 167 Grange Rd Tauranga on Saturday 17 August at 1.00pm. Communication to the Leabourn Family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 14, 2019