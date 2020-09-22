|
|
HABIB, Frederick Alfred. (Fred) Sadly passed away on 20th September 2020 at Tauranga Hospital, surrounded by family; aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of Pat for 60 years. Loved father of Jude, Lesley, Paul and Maree. Cherished Grandad of 5 and Great Grandad of 5. Loved brother, Uncle, and friend. "Remembered Always" A celebration of Fred's life will be held at Pyes Pa Cemetery Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road Tauranga on Thursday September 24th at 11am.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 22, 2020