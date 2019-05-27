|
GALVIN John Robert. (21/7/1946 - 25/5/2019) John passed away peacefully at 3.30am on Sat the 25/5/19. Much loved partner of Roz, Treasured friend of Vicki and Greg, Adored grandfather to Karyna and Meghan, Beloved Great Poppa of Amelia and Bronson and Cherished friend to many. John's service will be held at St Thomas More Church, 17 Gloucester Rd, Mount Maunganui, on Saturday 1st June at 10am, following a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be left at service for Waipuna Hospice.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 27, 2019