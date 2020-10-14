Home

Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 19, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel
102 Kirkwood Street
Thames
Gary John (BooBoo) WILTON

Gary John (BooBoo) WILTON Notice
WILTON, Gary John (BooBoo). Peacefully at Hetherington House, Waihi, on 13th October 2020; aged 73 years. Much loved husband of Heather. Dearly loved Dad of Valerie, Elizabeth and Darren, Kathy, Darren and Deanna, and Michael. Cherished Granddad of 6 grandchildren. Dearly loved brother of Christine and Jim, Allan and Col, Mark and Angela, and their families. A celebration of BooBoo's life will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames on Monday 19th October at 11:00am, followed by private cremation. Messages to: [email protected]
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 14, 2020
