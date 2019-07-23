Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones & Company Funeral Services
143 Thirteenth Avenue
Tauranga , Bay of Plenty
07-578 4009
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary CANTLON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Lewis (Gus) CANTLON

Add a Memory
Gary Lewis (Gus) CANTLON Notice
CANTLON, Gary (Gus) Lewis. 12.3.1952 - 22.7.2019 Passed away peacefully at home with family. Loving husband and best friend of Wendy. Much loved father and father in law of Mitchel and Petra, Jamie and Joanna. Grandad to Charlotte, Jack, Olivia, Quin and Oscar. An open service will be held at 1:00pm 25.07.2019 at the Paengaroa Hall, Hall Road, Paengaroa. Please no flowers, any donations to Waipuna Hospice. Messages to the Cantlon family c/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.