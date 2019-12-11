|
BRIDGER, Gary Nelson. Passed away suddenly on Wednesday 4 December 2019, aged 67 years. Dearly loved father of Grace and Claudia; treasured husband of Darryl. Adored son of Pearl and the late Nelson. Brother and brother- in-law of Brian and Gunn; uncle of Troy, Angela and Mark; great uncle of Cairo, Amber, Jacinta, Bianca and Alannah. A celebration of Gary's life will be held in the War Birds Hangar 2, 824 Harvard Lane, Ardmore, Auckland on Friday 13 December at 1pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to St John Ambulance online at: bit.ly/gnbridger0419
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Dec. 11, 2019